Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan led his nation on Friday in expressing solidarity with Kashmiris as the country came to a standstill with thousands of people coming out to protest against a security crackdown in Indian-administered Kashmir.
The entire government machinery and the masses came out on roads at noon on Khan’s call as traffic signals almost all over the country turned red, vehicles stopped and the national anthems of Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir were played to the gatherings and rallies.