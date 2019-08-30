Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi (R) and Imran Ismail (C), governor of Sindh province speak to people outside the mausoleum of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the country observes 'Kashmir Hour', from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm to express solidarity with Kashmiris in Indian administered Kashmir, Karachi, Pakistan, Aug.30, August 2019. EFE-EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

People hold a banner reading in Urdu 'Kashmir will become Pakistan' as the country observes 'Kashmir Hour', from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm, to express solidarity with Kashmiris in Indian administered Kashmir, during a rally in Karachi Pakistan, Aug.30, 2019. EFE-EPA/REHAN KHAN

People hold placards as the country observes 'Kashmir Hour', from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm, to express solidarity with Kashmiris in Indian administered Kashmir, during a rally in Karachi, Pakistan, Aug.30, 2019. EFE-EPA/REHAN KHAN

Pakistani school boys wear head bands reading in Urdu 'Kashmir will become Pakistan' as the country observes 'Kashmir Hour', from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm, to express solidarity with Kashmiris in Indian administered Kashmir, during a rally in Karachi Pakistan, Aug.30, 2019. EFE-EPA/REHAN KHAN

People shout slogans as the country observes 'Kashmir Hour', from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm to express solidarity with Kashmiris in Indian administered Kashmir, in Faisalabad, Pakistan, Aug.30, 2019. EFE-EPA/ILYAS SHEIKH

People shout slogans as the country observes 'Kashmir Hour', from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm to express solidarity with Kashmiris in Indian administered Kashmir, in Faisalabad, Pakistan, Aug.30, 2019. EFE-EPA/ILYAS SHEIKH

People hold Pakistani and Kashmiri flags outside the mausoleum of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, as the country observes 'Kashmir Hour', from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm to express solidarity with Kashmiris in Indian administered Kashmir, Karachi, Pakistan, Aug.30, 2019. EFE-EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan led his nation on Friday in expressing solidarity with Kashmiris as the country came to a standstill with thousands of people coming out to protest against a security crackdown in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The entire government machinery and the masses came out on roads at noon on Khan’s call as traffic signals almost all over the country turned red, vehicles stopped and the national anthems of Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir were played to the gatherings and rallies.