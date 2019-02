People react in Karachi, Pakistan, Feb. 27, 2019 after the news of two India fighter jets were shot down by Pakistan. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

People in Pakistan's Peshawar watch televised speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan after reports of Pakistani Air Forces shooting down India fighter jets, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

People react in Karachi, Pakistan, Feb. 27, 2019 after the news of two India fighter jets were shot down by Pakistan. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

People in Peshawar Pakistan watch televised speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan after reports of Pakistani Air Forces shooting down India fighter jets, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

The prime minister of Pakistan on Wednesday offered talks to India amid escalating military tension after the two countries claimed to have shot down each other's fighter planes in cross-border aerial strikes in disputed Kashmir region.

"We should sit together and solve our problems through dialogue," Imran Khan said in a televised address, underlining that both the South Asian countries were nuclear powers.