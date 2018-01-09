Pakistani security officials stand guard outside a Church, as security has been intensified outside Churches in Karachi following a suicide bombing at a Church in Quetta, in Karachi, Pakistan, Dec. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

The Pakistani government is prepared to boost counter-terror measures to meet demands made by the United States after Washington suspended its security aid to the Asian nation over its allegedly lackluster efforts combating terrorism, an official told EFE on Tuesday.

A high-ranking official from the Pakistan ministry of foreign affairs, who spoke to EFE on the condition of anonymity for security reasons, said Pakistan's international image risked being damaged by the US allegations that security forces were not taking sufficient action against the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network.