Supporters of different political parties alliance Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) hold placards reading in Urdu 'No to rigged elections' as they shout slogans during a protest against alleged rigging in general elections in Karachi, Pakistan, Aug. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

An alliance of 11 opposition political parties in Pakistan announced Saturday they would be holding demonstrations across the country to protest against alleged electoral fraud during recently-held general elections.

The first of the protests by the alliance, that includes former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) party, has been planned for Wednesday in Islamabad.