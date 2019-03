Indian Armed Forces officials show wreckage of AIM-120 AMRAAM (Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile) which is recovered from Indian territory, allegedly fired by a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet violating the Indian Airspace during the a press conference addressed by Indian Armed forces in New Delhi, India, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol along the fence somewhere at the India-Pakistan border, near Amritsar, India, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

The commercial airspace in Pakistan was partially opened on Friday three days after it was closed amid a military escalation with India which led to cross-border airstrikes and warplanes being shot down in the disputed Kashmir region.

The authorities said four Pakistani airports were resuming flight operations from Friday evening while the airspace in the rest of the country would remain closed until Monday.