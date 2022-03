A view of the proposed site where the Pakistani government plans to build a planned city, near the eastern city of Lahore, Pakistan, 28 February 2022 (issued 02 March 2022). EFE-EPA/RAHAT DAR

A view of the proposed site where the Pakistani government plans to build a planned city, near the eastern city of Lahore, Pakistan, 28 February 2022 (issued 02 March 2022). EFE-EPA/RAHAT DAR

Pakistan is building a modern township along the banks of the world's most polluted Ravi river to solve problems caused by overpopulation and expansion of eastern Lahore city.

The government claims the “largest riverfront modern city” near Lahore will help ease the problems of overpopulation, pollution, traffic congestion, water scarcity, and urban flooding.