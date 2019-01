Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan attends talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/THOMAS PETER / POOL

The Pakistani Prime Minister Monday assured exemplary punishment for the police officers, who were accused of killing four people in an encounter over the weekend.

There has been an outcry in the country after officers of the counter terrorism department had opened fire at a vehicle and killed a man, his wife and their daughter, along with a family friend, on Saturday in the Sahiwal region.