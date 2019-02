A file picture shows people in Peshawar watching televised speech of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan after reports of Pakistani Air Forces shooting down India fighter jets, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Pakistan's Prime Minister on Thursday said his government would release an Indian fighter pilot as a gesture of peace amid escalating military tensions between the two countries.

Imran Khan made the announcement while addressing the joint session of Pakistani parliament, a day after Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by the Pakistan Army after his jet, MiG21, was shot down inside Pakistani territory.