Pakistani prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, leaves after submitting his nomination paper at the National Assembly (lower house of the parliament) in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jul. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/S. SHAHZAD

The Prime Minister of Pakistan on Thursday made an appeal to uphold and protect democracy in the country during the closing session of the parliament, which completed its full term for only the second time in the 71-year-old history of Pakistan.

The country is set to hold general and provincial elections on Jul. 25, with around 105 million people registered to vote, according to the election commission.