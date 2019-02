A handout photo made available by the Saudi Royal Court shows Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) speaking next to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (L) during a reception in Islamabad, Pakistan, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/BANDAR ALGALOUD HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan attends talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/THOMAS PETER/POOL

Pakistan's prime minister on Tuesday warned that his country would retaliate if attacked by India and denied New Delhi's allegations that Islamabad was involved in a recent suicide attack that killed 42 security men in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Imran Khan offered India dialogue to ease heightened diplomatic tensions between them and vowed to cooperate in investigating the Feb 14 suicide car bombing if evidence was shared with it.