Twenty-five suspected insurgents have been arrested for torching 14 schools - mostly all-girls - in the northern Gilgit Baltistan, the police told EFE Sunday.

The insurgents, who were arrested between Saturday and Sunday, have links to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and call themselves local commanders of the group, Deputy Commissioner Diamer District - where the attacks took place - Dildar Ahmed, told EFE.