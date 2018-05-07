A handout photo made available by the Punjab Government shows Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistani Interior Minister being transported to a hospital after he was shot at by a gunman, in Lahore, Pakistan, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/PUNJAB GOVERNMENT

Pakistani security officials stand guard outside a hospital where Pakistani Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was transported after he was shot at by a gunman, in Lahore, Pakistan, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR

Pakistan police arrest second suspect in connection with attack on minister

The Pakistani police on Monday detained a second suspect in connection to an assassination attempt on the country's interior minister.

Ahsan Iqbal was shot on Sunday by a man who attacked the minister because he accuses the government of blasphemy.