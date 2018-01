People rally to protest against the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kasur, in Karachi, Pakistan, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

People hold banners and photos depicting victim of rape and murder during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ARSHAD ARBAB

A woman holds a banner during a protest against the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kasur, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ARSHAD ARBAB

People hold banners and shout slogans during a protest against the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kasur, in Karachi, Pakistan, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/REHAN KHAN

Pakistan police on Friday continued its hunt for a serial killer who they say raped and murdered a seven-year-old girl in Kasur, a city in eastern Pakistan.

The girl, who was being looked after by her uncle while her parents were away on a pilgrimage, had gone missing Thursday last week, adding to a list of at least 11 similar cases in the last one year.