Indian security officers stand guard near the site blast in Lethpora area of south Kashmir' s Pulwama district some 20 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian security vehicles at the site of the blast in Lethpora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district some 20 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian security personnel inspect the blast site in Lethpora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, some 25 kilometers south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Pakistan on Friday strongly rejected allegations by India that it had links with militants, who carried out a deadly bomb attack in India-administered Kashmir - the worst in the area in almost two decades - that killed at least 42 soldiers.

"We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian government and media circles that seek to link the attack to the state of Pakistan without investigations," Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement issued around midnight.