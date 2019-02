Shah Mehmood Qureshi Pakistan's Foreign Minister during a meeting at the Foreign Office, after Indian Air Force planes violated Pakistani Air Space, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/T. MUGHAL

An Indian Air Force Mirage jet fighter (front) makes its way along the tarmac during the joint Indo-US military exercise, 'Cope India 2018', at Kalaikunda Air Base in Midnapore West district, India, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Shah Mehmood Qureshi (5-L) Pakistan's Foreign Minister during a meeting at the Foreign Office, after Indian Air Force planes violated Pakistani Air Space, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/T. MUGHAL

Pakistan on Tuesday denied claims that Indian jets bombed a militant camp and killed a large number of militants inside Pakistan in a pre-dawn airstrike amid rising diplomatic and military tension between the two nuclear powers.

In a statement released after a meeting with National Security Council, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's office, however, admitted that Indian fighter jets had violated the airspace and vowed that Pakistan's armed forces would retaliate to Indian aggression.