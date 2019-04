Pakistani security officials escort Rao Anwar (in armored vehicle), a former senior police officer accused of fake police encounters of suspects, to an anti-terrorism court in Karachi, Pakistan, Mar.22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/REHAN KHAN

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan on Monday urged the United Nations to investigate the alleged extrajudicial killings by the country’s security forces that has caused widespread outrage in the last few months.

The independent rights watchdog in its annual report “State of Human Rights in 2018,” released in Islamabad, also requested the UN for probe into other matters including the situation of human rights activists and the state of religious freedom in the country.