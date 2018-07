Pakistani army soldiers carry polling materials to polling station as they help electoral agents ahead of a by-election, in Lahore, Pakistan, 10 October 2015. EPA FILE/RAHAT DAR

The Pakistan Army said Tuesday it would not interfere in the upcoming general elections after some parties expressed doubt over the electoral process and the military's role in it.

The army did not have a direct role in the elections and only provided support to the Electoral Commission of Pakistan, according to Inter-Services Public Relations director general, Major Asif Ghafoor.