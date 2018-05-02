Pakistan's former foreign minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday appealed to the country's Supreme Court a recent disqualification sentence he had been handed for not declaring a salary paid by a company in the United Arab Emirates.

A spokesperson for the politician, Amjad Hafeez, told EFE that Asif appealed last week's decision by the Islamabad High Court on the argument that the omission of the salary he received from a foreign company from his declaration of assets before the 2013 elections had not been intentional.