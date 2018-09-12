Former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam on Wednesday were released from prison, where they are serving sentences on corruption charges, to attend the funeral of his wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who died after a long struggle with cancer.
Sharif, Maryam and her husband Muhammed Safdar, were given permission by authorities to attend the funeral of Sharif's wife, who died on Tuesday, in the eastern city of Lahore, according to an order by the provincial government of Punjab accessed by EFE.