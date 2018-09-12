(FILE) Nawaz Sharif (R), former Prime Minister and head of former ruling party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) waves to supporters during his travel from Murree to Islamabad, Pakistan, May 5, 2017 (reissued Jul. 6, 2018). EPA-EFE/S. SHAHZAD

(FILE) Supporters of former ruling party the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz hold pictures of Kulsoom Nawaz, a leader of PMLN and wife of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as they pray for her health in Multan, Pakistan, Jun. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAISAL KAREEM

Former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam on Wednesday were released from prison, where they are serving sentences on corruption charges, to attend the funeral of his wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who died after a long struggle with cancer.

Sharif, Maryam and her husband Muhammed Safdar, were given permission by authorities to attend the funeral of Sharif's wife, who died on Tuesday, in the eastern city of Lahore, according to an order by the provincial government of Punjab accessed by EFE.