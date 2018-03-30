As she prepared to host the Friday evening news, Marvia Malik can reflect on the barriers she has helped break down in Pakistan by becoming the first transgender news anchor, a milestone the young woman hopes will help integrate an often marginalized community in the conservative south Asian country.

The nightly news bulletin presenter for private channel Kohenoor News told EFE that she is making history by appearing on television, a stark contrast to the image of transgenders working as prostitutes, dancers and beggars - jobs to which many members of the community are relegated.