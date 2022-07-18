People line up to cast their votes at a polling station during the elections of 20 provincial assembly seats in the most populous province of Punjab, in Lahore, Pakistan, 17 July 2022. EFE-EPA/RAHAT DAR

A woman casts her vote at a polling station during the elections of 20 provincial assembly seats in the most populous province of Punjab, in Lahore, Pakistan, 17 July 2022. EFE-EPA/RAHAT DAR

People line up to cast their votes at a polling station during the elections of 20 provincial assembly seats in the most populous province of Punjab, in Lahore, Pakistan, 17 July 2022. EFE-EPA/RAHAT DAR

The party of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, who was recently ousted from power, on Monday secured a key victory against the government in regional by-elections in the eastern Punjab province, after which it called for holding general elections in the country.