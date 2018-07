People watch the news as an accountability court sentences Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister and head of former ruling party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), to 10 years imprisonment, in the Avenfield reference case, in Karachi, Pakistan, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

Lawyers gather outside the accountability court as it sentenced Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister and head of former ruling party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), to 10 years imprisonment in the 10 years to imprisonment, in the Avenfield reference case, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/T. MUGHAL

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during a opening session of the 18th SAARC summit in City hall in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 26, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nawaz Sharif (R), former Prime Minister and head of former ruling party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) waves to supporters during his travel from Murree to Islamabad, Pakistan, May 5, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/S. SHAHZAD

An anti-corruption court on Friday sentenced former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to 10 years in prison on charges related to four luxury apartments in London, a year after he was barred for life from politics.

The ruling comes just three weeks before general elections are scheduled to be held in the country.