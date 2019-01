Executioner Sabir Masih balances himself on a swing in the Pakistani city of Lahore on Jan. 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAIME LEON

Pakistan's hangman says no regrets after 300 executions

A hangman in Pakistan who has executed some 300 convicts doesn't regret continuing with his family's profession that dates back generations in a country counted among top global executioners.

Sabir Masih's father, grandfather and great-grandfather have all been executioners, and he considers hanging convicts to death a routine for the family.