Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan's Interior Minister and leader of ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) talks with journalists after he was barred by the military's Ranger to enter the court room where former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared for a hearing on corruption charges in an accountability court, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Oct 2, 2017 EPA-EFE (FILE)/T. MUGHAL

An unidentified man shot the Pakistani minister of Interior and Narcotic's control, wounding him on his shoulder, during a political act on Sunday in the province of Punjab (East) an official source told EFE.

"The assailant shot Ahsan Iqbal during a small public meeting near his hometown in the Kanjrur area in Narowal district, while he was giving a speech to a Christian group" pointed out the head of the local police station, Shahbaz Ahmed.