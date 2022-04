Supporters of the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party, celebrate after the country's top court set aside the government's move to block a no-trust vote and subsequent decision to dissolve the parliament, in Karachi, Pakistan, 07 April 2022. EFE-EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Supporters of opposition political party Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (JUI), celebrate after the country's top court set aside the government's move to block a no-trust vote and subsequent decision to dissolve the parliament, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 08 April 2022. EFE-EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB

Supporters of opposition political party Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (JUI) pray during their celebration after the country's top court set aside the government's move to block a no-trust vote and subsequent decision to dissolve the parliament, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 08 April 2022. EFE-EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB

Supporters of the opposition party, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), celebrate after the country's top court set aside the government's move to block a no-trust vote and subsequent decision to dissolve the parliament, in Multan, Pakistan, 08 April 2022. EFE-EPA/FAISAL KAREEM

Pakistan's Khan accepts court ruling that could bring down his gov't

Prime Minister Imran Khan accepted Friday the ruling by Pakistan's Supreme Court clearing the way for a no-confidence vote in parliament that he is widely expected to lose.

"I am saddened by the verdict, but I accept it," he said at the start of a televised address on the eve of Saturday's vote.