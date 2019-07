Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan attends talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 02 November 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/THOMAS PETER / POOL

The prime minister of Pakistan left for the United States on Saturday where he is set to meet the US president in a bid to "reset" tense bilateral relations.

Imran Khan's first visit to the US since taking office last year comes at a time when Pakistan finds itself in a difficult economic situation due to a trade deficit, lack of foreign exchange and a need for foreign investment.