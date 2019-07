Pakistan's Little Professor Hammad Safi interacts with a group of students at his home in Islamabad, July 5, 2019. EFE/JAIME LEON

Pakistan's Little Professor Hammad Safi addresses a group of students at his home in Islamabad, July 5, 2019. EFE/JAIME LEON

Pakistan's Little Professor Hammad Safi poses for a photo at his home in Islamabad, July 5, 2019. EFE/JAIME LEON

With an unshakable confidence, Hammad Safi speaks into a microphone and lectures his audience on overcoming inner doubts and fears as the 12-year-old, who has become a celebrity and internet sensation in Pakistan, coaches them on motivation.

The wonder kid’s communication skills have earned Safi the title of "Little Professor" and a fame that crosses the borders of Pakistan with his visits for talks in Dubai and Saudi Arabia.