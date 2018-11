Supporters of opposition party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) gather outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after the arrest of PMLN Leader Shahbaz Sharif, in Lahore, Pakistan, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RAHAT DAR

A Pakistani court has launched a fresh corruption case against the leader of the country's main opposition party, an official source said on Saturday.

Shehbaz Sharif, who helms the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), has been under arrest since Nov. 6 in another case of alleged corruption related to a housing scheme.