Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is in isolation after contracting coronavirus just two days after he received the Sinopharm Chinese vaccine, health minister Faisal Sultan said on Saturday.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan attends the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 24 February 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, pictured during a plenary session during the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, 22 January 2020. EFE-EPA file/GIAN EHRENZELLER
