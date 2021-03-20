Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, pictured during a plenary session during the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, 22 January 2020. EFE-EPA file/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is in isolation after contracting coronavirus just two days after he received the Sinopharm Chinese vaccine, health minister Faisal Sultan said on Saturday.