Supporters of a religous political party Tehrik Labaik Ya Rasool Allah hold placards with pictures of a Christian woman Asia Bibi during a protest in Lahore, Pakistan, Oct 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RAHAT DAR

Supporters of a religous political party Tehrik Labaik Ya Rasool Allah shout slogans during a protest against a Christian woman Asia Bibi during a protest in Karachi, Pakistan, Oct 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, and annulled her death sentence for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad in 2009, amid threats from Islamist groups demanding her execution.

"The appeal is allowed. Sentence of death set aside. Asia Bibi acquitted of charges," confirmed the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Saqib Nisar, as he read out the appeal decision in the presence of military commandos.