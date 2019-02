Qamar Javed Bajwa, General of Army Staff of Pakistan, speaks during the 54th Munich Security Conference (MSC), in Munich, Germany, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RONALD WITTEK

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday warned the powerful military and intelligence agencies against interfering in political matters and curtailing media freedom in the country.

The unusual criticism of the armed forces was part of a court verdict about a protest carried out by a hardline Islamist party which had blocked the main entrance to Islamabad in 2017 over a proposed change in the oath taken by public servants, which the group considered blasphemous.