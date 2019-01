Supporters of different Islamic groups shout slogans during a protest against Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, whose death sentence was annulled by the Supreme court, during a rally to mark the Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary, in Karachi, Pakistan, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

People hold an effigy of Asia Bibi a Christian accused of blasphemy, whose death sentence was annulled by the Supreme court, during a rally to mark the Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary, in Karachi, Pakistan, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

The Pakistani Supreme Court will decide on Jan. 29 whether to accept an appeal against the acquittal of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman, who has been at the center of a blasphemy row in the country since late last year, a lawyer involved in the case said Thursday.

The acquittal of Bibi, who was on death row for eight years for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad, had led to mass protests throughout Pakistan.