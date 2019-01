Saif ul Malook (C) lawyer for Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who was cleared of blasphemy by the supreme court last year, speaks to journalists during an appeal against her acquittal, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jan. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/T. MUGHAL

People shout slogans as they protest the release of Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, whose death sentence was annulled by the Supreme court, in Lahore, Pakistan, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RAHAT DAR

Pakistani security officials stand guard outside the Supreme Court as the court hears an appeal against the acquittal for Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who was cleared of blasphemy by the supreme court last year, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jan. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/T. MUGHAL

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday rejected an appeal against the acquittal of Christian woman Asia Bibi, who was sentenced to death over blasphemy charges, removing the last obstacle in the way of her release and a possible exit from the country.

"On merit, this review petition is dismissed," said Pakistan's Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who headed a three-judge bench that heard the appeal against the Oct. 31, 2018 verdict that acquitted Asia Bibi.