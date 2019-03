Indian Armed Forces officials show wreckage of AIM-120 AMRAAM (Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile) which is recovered from Indian territory, allegedly fired by a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet violating the Indian Airspace during the a press conference addressed by Indian Armed forces in New Delhi, India, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) workers hold an Indian national flag as they react on the street after hearing news that the Indian Air Force carried out strikes with 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets across the Line of Control (LoC) near Pakistan, in Bhopal, India, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SANJEEV GUPTA

People celebrate after the news of two India fighter jets shooting down by Pakistani Air Force, in Karachi, Pakistan, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

An Indian submarine tried to enter Pakistan's territorial waters but was warded off, the country's Navy said Tuesday.

The statement comes after several days of escalated tensions between the two countries that saw bombings and the shooting down of fighter planes last week.