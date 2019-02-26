A handout photo made available by the Pakistani military Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) shows shows trees damaged after Indian Air Force dropped their payloads near Balakot, Pakistan, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ISPR/HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Pakistani Army soldier stands guard at the Line of Control, the de facto border between Pakistani and Indian administered Kashmir in Chakothi, Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL

Pakistan has the right to respond to an incursion by Indian fighter planes in its territory, the foreign minister said Tuesday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi was speaking to reporters hours after Indian fighter jets allegedly violated Pakistan's airspace.