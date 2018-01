Pakistani traders shout slogans and burn a US flag with a picture of Donald Trump during an anti-US protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB

Pakistani traders step on a US flag with a picture of Donald Trump during an anti-US protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB

Pakistan affirmed Friday it would continue to fight terrorism with its own resources after the United States suspended a major part of its aid to the country until it takes measures against terrorist groups considered a threat for Washington.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said that Pakistan had mostly used its own resources in the fight against terror, which had cost over $120 billion in 15 years.