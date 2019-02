Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (R) and Pakistan's Defense Minister Pervez Khattak talk with journalists in Islamabad after Indian Air Force violated Pakistani Air Space, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/T. MUGHAL

Pakistan's foreign minister said Thursday that his government was ready to release captured Indian fighter pilot if it helps in lowering tensions with India.

Military and diplomatic tensions between the South Asian nuclear powers escalated over the last few days that led to cross-border aerial strikes and shooting down of fighter planes in the disputed Kashmir region.