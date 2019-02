A handout photo made available by the Pakistani military Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) shows trees damaged after Indian Air Force dropped their payloads near Balakot, Pakistan, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ISPR/HANDOUT

Pakistan's Armed Forces said Tuesday that it had scrambled jets after Indian fighter planes violated its airspace, amid rising tensions after the Feb. 14 attack that left 42 policemen dead in India-administered Kashmir.

"Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back," said Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor on Twitter.