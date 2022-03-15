Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh (R) with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (L) at a joint press conference at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, India, 20 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI

Pakistan on Tuesday demanded a joint probe into an accidental missile launch from India last week after New Delhi said it was investigating the “deeply regrettable” incident that potentially carried dangerous military consequences for the two nuclear powers.