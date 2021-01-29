Saeed Sheikh (R), the father of British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, leaves the Supreme Court building with his lawyer Mehmood Ahmed Sheikh after the court overturned the authorities' appeal against a lower court's order to commute their sentences, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 28 January 2021. EFE-EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Mehmood Ahmed Sheikh, lawyer of the British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, leaves the Supreme Court building after the court overturned the authorities' appeal against a lower court's order to commute their sentences, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 28 January 2021. EFE-EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

A view of the entrance to central prison in Karachi where Ahmed Omar Sheikh, who had been convicted of killing Daniel Pearl, a journalist for United States-based newspaper Wall Street Journal is on sentence, in Karachi, Pakistan, 28 January 2021. EFE-EPA/REHAN KHAN