(FILE) - An Indian Air Force Mirage jet fighter (front) makes its way along the tarmac during the joint Indo-US military exercise, 'Cope India 2018', at Kalaikunda Air Base in Midnapore West district, India, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Pakistan shot down two Indian fighter jets that were flying in its airspace, the army said on Wednesday.

The incident came one day after India had claimed the bombing of a militant training camp, which Islamabad denied.