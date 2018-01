(FILE) Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif speaks during a press conference with his counterparts Wang Yi from China and Salahuddin Rabbani from Afghanistan (not pictured) at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Dec. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

(FILE) Pakistani Minister of Defence Khurram Dastgir Khan takes part in the 'European and global economic cooperation. 10 years after the expansion of the EU' debate as part of the European Economic Congress 2014 in Katowice, Poland, May 7, 2014. EPA-EFE/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL POLAND OUT

(FILE) US President Donald J. Trump speaks to members of the news media while signing bills in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The Pakistan government summoned the United States Ambassador in Islamabad to express its serious concerns over a tweet by the US president accusing Pakistan of lies and deceit and harboring terrorists, official sources told EFE Tuesday.

"The US ambassador (David Hale) was summoned last night. We expressed our serious concerns over what president (Donald) Trump said in the tweet to the ambassador," a source from Pakistan's foreign ministry, who asked not to be named, told EFE.