Pakistani traders shout slogans during an anti-US protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, Jan. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ARSHAD ARBAB

US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media before he departs the White House for California, where he is scheduled to view damage from that state's wildfires, in Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the United States Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad to protest against the US president's remarks that Pakistan had helped al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden hide in the country.

US President Donald Trump's criticism, questioning Pakistan's role in the war on terror, has sparked an angry reaction from the Pakistani government.