Currency exchange dealers exchange Pakistani rupees and US dollars on a roadside near the Afghan border in Chaman, Pakistan, Feb 12, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/AKHTER GULFAM

Pakistan is to discuss a financial rescue with the International Monetary Fund, which was in its second day of it annual meetings in Bali on Tuesday.

The new government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that it will hold talks with the IMF to negotiate a bailout at a time when the country faces a possible financial crisis due to its trade deficit and a lack of foreign exchange reserves.