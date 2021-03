Pakistani Army soldiers stand guard at a check point as Trucks carrying trade goods from Indian administered Kashmir enters into Pakistani administered Kashmir after the trade resumes between both countries, near Line of Control, in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, 06 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL

Pakistan on Wednesday announced that it will allow the import of sugar and cotton from India, resuming trade between the two countries after it was stopped in August 2019 over New Delhi revoking the semi-autonomous status of the disputed Kashmir region.