Supporters of banned Islamic political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) clash with police during a protest, after the President of Tanzeem Ul Madaris Ahle Sunnat Pakistan, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, announces a nationwide shutdown to show their solidarity with the banned Islamic political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in Karachi, Pakistan, 19 April 2021. EFE-EPA/REHAN KHAN

Pakistan Tuesday said the government would table a resolution in parliament to seek a vote on whether to expel the French to break a logjam over protests by a banned Islamist group over the controversial cartoons depicting Prophet Muhammad.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the resolution would be tabled in the National Assembly later Tuesday. EFE