Supporters of All Pakistan Minority Alliance (APMA) shout slogans for the release of Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian minority women, who was on Nov 8, sentenced to death by a local court for blasphemy, during a protest in Lahore, Pakistan on Nov 21, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/RAHAT DAR

Supporters of Islamic group Tehrik Labaik Ya RasoolAllah, shout slogans during a protest against Asia Bibi, a Christian women convicted of blasphemy, in Karachi, Pakistan, Oct 14, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday will consider the appeal of a Christian woman who was sentenced to death in 2010 for blasphemy, in a case that drew sharp international criticism.

"There is no evidence against her. I hope it will be decided today," said Saif-ul Malook, a lawyer representing Asia Bibi.