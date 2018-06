A Jammu and Kashmir police man undergoes treatment at medical college hospital after being injured in alleged shelling from the Pakistani side of the disputed Kashmir border in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Jun. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

An Indian border villager undergoes treatment at medical college hospital after being injured in alleged shelling from the Pakistani side of the disputed Kashmir border in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Jun. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

An Indian border villager undergoes treatment at medical college hospital after being injured in alleged shelling from the Pakistani side of the disputed Kashmir border in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Jun. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

The Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) Sunday accused Pakistan of killing two soldiers in gunfire from Pakistani territory, only five days after both countries pledged to respect the ceasefire at the border.

The ceasefire violation in which the two BSF soldiers were killed occurred in the Sunderbani area in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, at the Line of Control (LoC) that serves as the de facto border between the two countries, the BSF said in a message on Twitter.