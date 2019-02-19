Pakistan hopes to apply oil to its stuttering economy in the form of a $20 billion investment pledged by the Saudi crown prince during his visit to the south Asian nation, where he was received with pomp and ceremony.

Mohamed Bin Salman's entourage, which arrived Sunday evening and left the following day, also vowed to act as a mediator between Pakistan and India. Tensions between the neighboring countries shot up last week when 42 Indian police officers in Indian Kashmir were killed in an attack New Delhi laid on Islamabad's doorstep, although that theory was largely dismissed by analysts.