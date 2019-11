Sikh pilgrims visit Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak at Gurduwara Darbar Sahib during the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, in Kartarpur, Pakistan, 09 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Sikh pilgrims visit Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak at Gurduwara Darbar Sahib during the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, in Kartarpur, Pakistan, 09 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Navjot Singh Sidhu, former Indian cricketer and a politician talks with audience at the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak at Gurduwara Darbar Sahib during the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, in Kartarpur, Pakistan, 09 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak at Gurduwara Darbar Sahib during the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, in Kartarpur, Pakistan, 09 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

A view of the arrangements made during the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, in Kartarpur, Pakistan, 09 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Pakistan on Saturday opened a corridor allowing Indian pilgrims to visit one of the most important temples in Sikhism in a rare gesture of cooperation between the two powers.

The move delighted followers of the minority faith and thousands of worshipers wearing colorful turbans flowed into Darbar Sahib temple in the Pakistani town of Kartarpur.